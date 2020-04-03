11 Trump’s Craziest Lines From His Letter To Chuck Schumer!

Donald Trump made another unexpected move. After pleading that politics should be left out of coronavirus battle, he sent a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.



Sending a letter in this time and age is not an everyday occurrence, but the one POTUS sent out is unique. It is one full of attacks on Democrats, governors, and all other who Trump himself deems enemies.

It all started when Schumer asked for more federal involvement in the coronavirus crisis across the states where the situation is the worst.

We will single out for you nine craziest lines from this letter:

“Thank you for your Democrat public relations letter and incorrect sound bites, which are wrong in every way.”

“The Defense Production Act (DPA) has been consistently used by my team and me for the purchase of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment, medical supplies, ventilators, and other related items.”

“We have given New York many things, including hospitals, medical centers, medical supplies, record numbers of ventilators, and more.”

“No wonder AOC and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.”

“You have been missing in action, except when it comes to the ‘press.'”

“I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a Senator you are for the state of New York until I became President.”

“While you have stated that you don’t like Andrew Cuomo, you ought to start working alongside him for the good of all New Yorkers.”

“As you are aware, the Federal Government is merely a back-up for state governments. Unfortunately, your state needed far more of a back-up than most others.”

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax, which went haplessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy.'”

Source: cnn.com