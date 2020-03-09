Is Trump in Denial Regarding Coronavirus, or is He Straight Out Lying?

VOX – 03/09/2020: Donald Trump’s most recent tweets are not precisely close to the truth. They serve his agenda of getting reelected. To achieve this goal, he is prepared to mislead the public. It is either that or Mr. President is in complete denial regarding the coronavirus threat.



Monday was not a good day for the US. The coronavirus is spreading, POTUS is lying about it with his morning tweets, and the economy is suffering. The stock market is falling due to concerns that measures needed to stop the virus from spreading will affect the world economy.

The market drop we mentioned was so grave that the entire New York Stock Exchange stopped for fifteen minutes. This is a precaution that exists so that the market wouldn’t collapse totally. The stock market isn’t a good measure if you want to know how good is the economy. The matter of fact is that it troubles the President more than it should.

After it happened, Donald Trump didn’t rush to take measures that would influence the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, he took the matter to Twitter and straight out lied to the public.

In his first tweet on Monday, President Trump wrote: “Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!”

The second one was more of what we are already used to hearing from POTUS: “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment, there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”

Donald Trump continues his game of misleading the public and living in denial. This move could cost him dearly in the long run, but POTUS looks ready to take the risk. There’s no other way to explain his dealing with the ongoing coronavirus situation.

