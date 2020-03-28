Donald Trump Discourages Travel, But Goes on a Trip Himself!

Donald Trump decided to make a little trip, but a journey, nonetheless. No travel ban for him? POTUS wanted to wave to the USNS Comfort as it was leaving Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. USNS Comfort is heading to New York to act as a mobile hospital for all of those infected with the coronavirus.



President Trump held a speech at Norfolk and sent out a message to all of those dealing with coronavirus: “Our country is at war with an invisible enemy. We are marshaling the full power of the American nation … to vanquish the virus, and we will do that.”

The ship in question will be a new home to at least 1,000 patients in the coming weeks. It comes as a help for New York City’s governor Andrea Cuomo who was looking to set up more hospitals as the number of patients is exceeding the number of available beds. According to Cuomo, NYC has more than 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,500 new cases registered yesterday.

Despite sending the much-needed help to New York, many people wondered why Donald Trump had to be present in Norfolk. The Trump administration is begging people not to travel to reduce the risks of spreading the coronavirus, but President went anyway. Furthermore, it was not cheap to arrange the President’s visit to this harbor.

Twitter users believe that Trump used this opportunity for his presidential campaign and that it was completely unnecessary: “Trump is leaving the WH for the first time in over a week today, to see off the USNS Comfort, even as travel is still discouraged. Trump said it was patriotic. Terry McAuliffe dismissed it as a “re-election photo op” that was a “total waste of time.”

So, we have a president who discourages travel then goes on a trip himself. He begs Senate for funds only to go on a spending spree for his visit to Norfolk.

Source: politicalflare.com