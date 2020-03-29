New York Will Not Be Put Under Quarantine Promises Trump!

Unlike it was earlier suggested, there will be no full-scale quarantine in New York City. President Donald Trump confirmed this decision after NYC governor Andrea Cuomo called this decision “preposterous.”



Trump said that the decision was not easy but that he decided so on a recommendation from the White House coronavirus task force. A few days ago, POTUS suggested that they could put New York into quarantine, together with parts of New Jersey and Connecticut. These measures were planned as a means to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

There are more than 50,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York. This number is almost half of all cases confirmed across the States. Now, instead of quarantine, NYC will face a “strong travel advisory”. The same measures will be imposed on New Jersey and Connecticut.

Mr. Trump tweeted about these measures: “On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you!”

These measures will not apply to health-care workers, food suppliers, and critical infrastructure services. The travel ban in these states will be in power for fourteen days. The reason why Donald Trump wanted to put New York City under quarantine was that this city is a coronavirus hotspot in the US.

The goal of travel restrictions is to prevent the virus from spreading domestically in other parts of the US. It was recorded that a lot of New Yorkers are going to Florida, and POTUS doesn’t want them to do this and spread virus down south.

