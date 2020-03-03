Trump Claims Treatment For Coronavirus is Not Far Away

Donald Trump isn’t worried about the coronavirus. Unlike Democrats, Mr. President trusts himself. According to POTUS, the vaccine is on the way, but even before it arrives, you shouldn’t worry too much. Instead, it would help if you waited until treatment for this virus is developed, which is on the schedule before the vaccine.



The news that the pharmaceutical companies are working on a treatment for coronavirus was broke down to the public by Donald Trump at his rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to POTUS, some kind of treatment will be available before the vaccine arrives.

During his passionate speech in North Carolina, Mr. President stated: “They’re really working hard, and they’re working smart. We had a great meeting with a lot of great companies.’’ President Trump has faith in his administration and in the US health system, which he considers one of the best in the world.

Trump also praised the smart people in pharmaceutical companies who are working on a treatment: “They’re going to have vaccines, I think, relatively soon, and they’re going to have something that makes you better, and that’s actually going to take place even sooner.”

This statement from Trump comes after the death tally of coronavirus grew up to six people in the United States. But, President reassured everyone that the US administration, which he is the head of, knows what it’s doing.

For those who doubt that Trump’s administration isn’t doing a good job, POTUS had the following to say: “We’re going to reduce the severity of what’s happening, the duration of the virus. We discussed all of these things. We will bring these therapies to market as rapidly as possible.”

As it’s usually the case, the factor that will bring the stability is the economy, and Trump didn’t fail to mention it: “I have to say, with thriving economy the way it is and the most advanced health system on earth, America is so resilient. We know what we’re doing.”

Source: express.co.uk