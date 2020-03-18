Top 7 Tips for Choosing the Right Mattress for Your New Home

One of the main considerations when you are planning to move into a new home is deciding how each room is going to be furnished. The bedroom will probably be towards the top of your list of priorities given that most people spend around a third of their lives sleeping.

With that in mind it is imperative that you create the optimum sleeping conditions and that means investing in a good quality mattress.

Failing to get enough sleep can have a major impact on your health and wellbeing, potentially reducing your life expectancy by a significant amount.

Numerous research studies have shown that adults should get around 7-8 hours sleep per night, with children needing between 9-12 hours, so buying the right mattress is hugely important.

Read on as we offer our seven top tips for choosing the right mattress for your new home.

Cheap is not always better

Getting good quality sleep should be your number one consideration when buying a mattress, so it is important not to skimp on the amount you are planning to spend.

People love to save money wherever they can on most of their household purchases, but this can undoubtedly be a false economy where mattresses are concerned.

Cheap mattresses tend to be poorly made, delivering a low level of performance and failing to offer the same lifespan as more expensive models.

Investing in great sleep is an investment in your health and wellbeing, so keep this at the forefront of your mind when you are buying a mattress.

Think about the materials

Mattress technology has come a long way over the past few years, providing consumers with a vast array of different options to choose from.

Sprung mattresses remain one of the most popular sellers and are often competitively priced as manufacturers are able to produce them in bulk.

Latex and memory foam have also grown in popularity in recent times, offering people a different type of sleep surface.

Hybrid mattresses combine the best of both worlds, giving users a blend of springs and either latex or foam to provide you with the perfect night’s sleep.

Test the mattress firmness

As perfectly highlighted by the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, the firmness of a mattress is a major consideration when it comes to getting good quality sleep.

Medium-firm tends to be the ‘go-to’ composition for many people, helping to keep the spine aligned properly during the night.

However, mattress firmness is certainly a personal preference and what suits one person may well not suit someone else.

On this basis, it is important to spend plenty of time trying out different mattresses in the shop before parting with your hard-earned cash.

Pay attention to the kids

Buying a good quality mattress is perhaps even more important when it comes to the children in your family, and sites like OnlineMattressReview.com can help you research the best kids’ mattresses on the market.

Make sure that you involve them in the buying process to ensure that they are happy with what they are going to be sleeping on over the coming years.

If allergies are an issue for your children, search for mattresses that have anti-allergenic features in order to avoid any future problems.

For kids that wet the bed, waterproof mattress protectors are a hugely sensible purchase that will help to safeguard your financial investment.

Establish your optimum sleeping position

Not everyone sleeps in the same position. Some people sleep on their back, others on their side and some may lie on their stomach.

Other people may switch through all three positions during the course of the night, so it is important to establish what type of sleeper you are before buying a mattress.

Back sleepers tend to require more firmness and support, while people who sleep on their side usually need a much softer option.

Stomach sleepers fall into the medium-firm range, with people who move around a lot during the night best sticking to medium.

The base matters

If you are planning on investing in a new mattress it is extremely important to consider whether the base it is going on is up to the job of supporting it for the foreseeable future.

A base that has already been used for a few years may now be showing signs of wear and tear and can significantly reduce the lifespan of your new mattress.

It is much more advisable to buy a new base at the same time as you invest in a mattress, helping to ensure that both products perform to their maximum ability.

If your mattress is going to be placed on wooden slats, make sure these are no more that seven centimetres apart to give you the best possible sleep conditions every night.

Read the terms and conditions

Retailers and manufacturers often have their own unique set of terms and conditions for their mattresses, so spend time reading through these before parting with your hard-earned cash.

Make sure that you fully understand the company’s returns policy, particularly as this is a product you will be using for many more years to come.

This is a particularly pertinent point for any purchases you make via the internet, as what looks great online might not be to the same standard when it has been delivered to your home.

Reading the small print thoroughly will help you avoid any nasty surprises in the future and give you peace of mind about your purchase.

Choosing the right mattress – the final word

As with any household purchase it is very important to do your homework before spending money on a new mattress.

Doing the necessary legwork in advance will help you make an informed decision and ensure that you can sleep easy each and every night.

Prioritising quality over cost considerations is perhaps the most important factor, as this will greatly increase your chances of getting a good night’s sleep time after time.

A great mattress can leave you feeling fully refreshed to tackle whatever the following day throws at you, so push the boat out and reap the benefits!