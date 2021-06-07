Top 6 Controversies in Kardashian/Jenner Family in 2020

You won’t find a family that has more online following than it is Kardashian/Jenner sisterhood. They love being in the spotlight, but sometimes things don’t go their way. There’s a lot of drama surrounding them regardless if we’re talking about Kim or Kylie. They have their hats full and often spill over for the yellow pages with some interesting stories whether they want it or not. As our title suggests, in this article, we are going to cover their biggest blunders in 2020. Let see what the top six are in our opinion.

The Little COVID-19 Issue

When the coronavirus pandemic started, Kardashian/Jenner clan approached it the right way. They warned their fans that it is essential to follow the rule imposed by the government so that more lives are preserved. But as more time passed on, they became the ones not giving a damn about the rules. They often n not only went around them but breaking them in front of the eyes f their followers that are counted in millions. They went as far as throwing parties on their properties.

Kim took it furthest as she celebrated her birthday with more than forty guests on a private island. It is understandable that many of her fans went furious as neutral onlookers did too accusing Kim of using her wealth to make millions feel worse during hard ties when some couldn’t see their family members for weeks and months. Soon after Kendall Jenner also celebrated her birthday with even as twice as many guests as her sister. As this wasn’t enough the massive family also got together for Thanksgiving.

Political Neutrality

While the entire United States was buzzing about the presidential race, and the situation was dire for all parties involved, the Kardashian/Jenner family decided to go neutral. None of the family members wasn’t prepared to disclose for whom they’re going to vote between Trump and Biden. While a controversial decision, there are two justifications from their point of view. For one Kanye West was running for presidency too while being an early exit candidate he did try though.

The other reason is Kim’s involvement in prison reform work. Some people received clemency due to her work, and she didn’t want to lose a presidential pull in case she endorsed one candidate and the other one won. While this could justify Kim, the rest of the gang also remained silent, only to speak up during the voting day. Kim posted a photo in a red dress, to which fans reacted as she voted for Trump. She deleted the post and put out black/white photo, and only suggested that she voted for Biden once he won.

Billionaire or Not, Kylie?

It is easy to lose a couple of hundred million when you are Kylie Jenner. Back in 2019, Forbes titled her as the youngest self-made billionaire ever. Her company Kylie Cosmetics went on the market and 51% of it was sold for $600 million. While this is an amazing feat on its own, the self-made title rattled a few cages. People claim that she is not self-made as she had help from her family members, was born in a rich family, and was exposed to reality TV her whole life. Things quickly went astray for Kylie as Forbes revoked the title claiming that a mistake was made and that financial reports they had about the young Jenner weren’t accurate. It would seem that the figures her company made were pumped up by everyone from the family involved to increase its value. The funny part is that she probably isn’t a billionaire but it is nonetheless worth close to $900 million. She’ll get there eventually.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Relationship

Yes, their whole relationship is controversial. There was a lot of cheating involved, mostly on Tristan’s side. He even cheated while she was pregnant. But, the two times infidelity man didn’t stop and Khloe decided to never forgive him again. But, 2020 was a strange year for the pair, and they’ve been spotted together again. But, the reason is not what you think. They got together for a bit, but Tristan was there only as the sperm donor. After they’ve been working on future offspring together, they also decided to spend the months of coronavirus pandemic quarantine together which once again spanned the rumors about their relationship. Months later she admitted that they’re working on reconciling. After months of ups and downs, they seem to be once again together. Good for them.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Exchange

For a while, these two were in a constant feud. For some it was just a publicity stunt for others it was real. But once they got into physical altercation things got real for everyone. It all started in 2017 when after visiting a new therapist, Kourtney started reevaluating her life priorities. Due to this, she decided to film less material with her sisters, which almost forged a clan against her.

As a consequence in 2019 Khloe, Kim, and the production confronted her about her decision to film less. The stance for Kim and Khloe was that Kourtney’s absence was hurting the show. She was even threatened with getting fired due to her decision to share less of her private life with the audience. During one verbal exchange, the two got in a fight after Kourtney jumped on her sister. There was wrestling, kicking, hitting, and screaming all in one. Due to their fight, the whole production stopped for a week for all members, and for Kourtney, it was the end for good.

The End of Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The series is coming to an end after fourteen years, and twenty seasons to its name. Most of the family members shared this news on their social media platforms. While a shock for some, the true fans of the show weren’t surprised about its closure. The sisters already broke up their once solid relationship, and for years now the show’s ratings are on a decline. While in most instances shows in this position get canceled, it comes as a smaller surprise that KUWTK is ending considering that it was a mainstay for the family as they rose to fame. It remains to be seen how the family will fare without the show that made them famous.