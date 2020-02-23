Celebrities

Tina Kunakey Shows of Incredible Bikini Figure

by Elsa Stringer
Famous French actor Vincent Cassel, 53, and his wife and supermodel Tina Kunakey, 22, are enjoying a vacation in Rio de Janeiro. The famous couple decided to spend a day at one of the local beaches, where the paparazzi were ready and waiting.

source:instagram.com

The French beauty stripped down in a bikini and hit the sea, showing of a breathtaking figure in a skimpy bathing suit. All of her curves and her sculpted abs could be seen.

source:instagram.com

source:instagram.com

Her husband also has a lot going on for him, as he too is in visibly great physical shape. Although in his fifties, he looks fit and strong, and his muscles can be spotted from far away.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🥨

A post shared by tinakunakey (@tinakunakey) on

The happy couple brought their daughter Amazon to the beach as well, and the adorable toddler enjoyed the day in the sun while playing in the sand. She is going to celebrate her first birthday in April.

source:instagram.com

Elsa Stringer

