Kim Kardashian and North West Post a TikTok Video

Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North West shocked their followers on Instagram when the proud mom posted a stunning TikTok video where the pair can be seen dancing.

The two are dancing to Bomba Estereo’s song “To My Love”, and their choreography is simply amazing. Kim is famous for her incredible social media presence, and she posted this video to Instagram where she has over 160.1 million followers.

She still believes North is very young and that is not yet appropriate for her to be on social media.

Therefore, she cannot post anything yet, but Kim does it for her from time to time. The little one is pressing the record button at the start of the ideo, before busting out her best moves. Fans cannot get enough of it and already want more.

The video nearly has 1.8 million followers and more than 15,000 comments.