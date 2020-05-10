Ashley Alexis Shares a Daring Selfie on Instagram

Famous Instagram model Ashley Alexis gifted their 2.1 million followers on Instagram with a close-up selfie. The stunning picture has her cleavage in full focus, and a very feisty caption.

The gorgeous plus size model and executive showcased her stunning curves in a beautiful see-through Fashion Nova plus-size bra. The deep cut cleavage lingerie barely kept her breasts from falling out, tightly holding them in place.

Her blonde locks covered half of her face. Still, the other half was enough to remind us of her natural beauty. Ashley wore heavier makeup including highlighter, lashes eyeshadow, mascara, and red lipstick. Her post has over 29,000 likes and more than 500 comments. The caption reads, “My eyes are up here.”

Ashley Alexis is no stranger to steamy and provocative photos showcasing her entire body. This time around however, she decided to go with something a little bit different. Her whole page is rich with beautiful outfits, including skintight dresses, plus-size lingerie and swimwear, and comfy everyday clothes.