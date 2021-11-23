The Royal Family Will Stand With Prince William in Media Feud

Prince William will have the backing of the Queen and Prince Charles in what seems to be an upcoming feud with the media. The Royal family will have a complaint or two about the BBCs TV show called The Princes and the Press. This TV piece revolves around the relationship between the media and the members of the Royal family.

The named documentary didn’t bode well with the members of the Royal family and Prince William seems to be the one who will lead the response. Prince Charles and the Queen will aid him in their support as leading members of the Royals. It is rumored that all members of the staff who are employed by the UK’s ruling family had their eyes on BBC2’s TV show which was focused on how the media covered brothers, Prince William, and Harry.

What made the Royals angry about the show, is that there were numerous claims that were never brought out before the family to give a response. The worst part is that this was only the first episode, with many more to come. The initial show was focused on the period between 2012 and 2018. It covered everything from Queens Diamond Jubilee to the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. It also shows how there is a rift between the brothers of Sussex and Cambridge.

The next episode will be focused on the period from 2018 to 2021. It is also mostly focused on Prince Harry and Prince William. Considering that the Royals were vocal in voicing their displeasure, BBC released an official statement regarding their documentary. This is what the media house said: “The programme is about how royal journalism is done and features a range of journalists.”

This feud is nothing new, as Prince William also complained about Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview which featured his mother, Princess Diana. Now, after the latest documentary, sources close to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, and Clarence House claim that everyone is angry at not being allowed to view the show before its release.

Same as with BBC, the official sources from the Palace released a statement: “A free, responsible and open press is vital to a healthy democracy. However, too often overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

Considering that only one episode of the documentary was released we can expect that this feud is only starting. With how poorly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reacted to the media members in recent years, we can only wait to hear from them on this matter. Once all parties in involved we can expect a real media war between all parties involved. If Meghan and Harry are not dissatisfied with what they’ve seen, we can only expect the Royals to be angrier.