Where Is The Best Place To Put A TV In A Living Room?

Having a TV in your living room is an indispensable detail. The interesting fact is that even people not so interested in watching television will decide to buy a TV for their living room. Therefore, it represents an important part of the interior, and the position of it can affect the design of the whole place.

There are various factors that can affect the selection of the right position, such as the size, furniture, and distance from the sofa, shelves, and more. There are so many interesting solutions available these days. For example, you can check out Vogels for a great selection of floor TV stands. Here are some tips that will help you choose the right spot for a TV in a living room.

Make It Suitable With the Furniture

It is up to your preferences and preferable activities when it comes to choosing the right place to put a TV in your living room. For example, if you prefer watching various channels all the time, it will be quite simple since you will only need to choose a place where you can be comfortable while watching TV from your sofa. The most common option is to place furniture in a way that it looks to TV.

However, it is not always that simple since other details can affect the right position. For example, if you have picture on walls, or a wide shelf with a lot of details, finding the right place for TV can be more complicated.

There are two most popular options in this case, to hide the TV by choosing a spot where it want be in the main focus, or integrate it with other details. Keep in mind that the additional parts like the receiver and cables can also represent an issue. The best solution is to hide cables and find a fixed position for the receiver where it want bring so much attention.

Consider the Size

The size of the room and the position of the furniture will also affect the proper selection of the TV screen. We all know that those large models are very popular these days. However, they are not always the best option. For example, choosing a wide 75-inches screen for a room where the distance from the sofa is only around 5 feet is never a good option. Even if you prefer playing games on consoles, this screen is too big for this distance. The proper distance from the 75-inch screen is at least 10 feet.

Pay Attention to the Light

The reflection of the light can also become a huge problem. If your screen is looking directly at the window, you won’t have a pleasant experience during the day. In that matter, the best solution is to place the screen in the opposite direction of the light. Therefore, on the same wall where the windows are. Another important detail is to pay attention the corners since the light can affect the screen from different directions. This is especially the case with the most recent versions of TVs since they have LED or OLED screens that provide a much higher quality, but also are less resistant to light sources.

Follow the Minimalistic Design

This is one of the easiest way to design your room and provide a model appearance of different details, including the TV. The best example is that you will avoid adding shelfs with a lot of details and place TV in the same spot. The right solution would be to use a holder that you can use to attach the device to the wall. That will secure a seamless design and make the space appear much bigger. However, choosing the right spot on the wall is not always that simple. The key is to select the corner where it will be more comfortable to watch TV from your sofa.

Do You Play Games?

Consoles like PlayStation and Xbox are very popular for a long time. The interesting fact is that a lot of people will buy a large screen only for improved experience while playing various games on consoles. The positioning of your TV should not be the same as for standard one if the main intentions are to play games. In this case, choosing a smaller distance is preferable even if the screen is large.

However, other details in the living room are still very important. You will still need to choose the right position according to the furniture and light. There are some other things that can make a difference as well, such as the distance from available power source. It can be a mistake if you use a longer cord that needs to spread throughout the whole room. The best option is to focus on hiding all those cables.

It Will Impact the Design

If you prefer paying more attention to various details, keep in mind that the position of the TV will have a huge influence on the ambient in the living room, and that is the case even when the TV is off. Therefore, if you prefer art and have a lot of pictures on walls, it can be more difficult to find the right spot for this device. However, it can be a good idea to create a contrast where you can choose a wall with less details, and attach the TV on it.

Last Words

It might seem as a complicated decision in the start, but all you need to do is to follow your preferences and choose a spot where it will be more comfortable to watch various content on this device. Also, you can always change the spot since it is quite simple with modern device that are not so heavy. One of the best solutions is to use a stand, whether it is a floor stand or a wall stand. That will provide more space and help you integrate the TV with the interior in the right way.