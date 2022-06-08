Have you been thinking about switching to streaming? However, this can prove to be a good change yet you need to lift a bit of your knowledge before making any decision.

No doubt, the streaming services market is growing exponentially. More and more people are switching from conventional cable TV to streaming services every day. There is no doubt that cable TV is relatively expensive. But on the other hand, streaming lets you watch TV shows, documentaries, movies, and much more at a considerably lower cost.

Are you wondering whether to stick with cable TV or switch to a streaming service? It depends on your budget and how much time you spend watching TV. It is common for most entertainment seekers to only pay large fees for cable subscriptions to ensure they have a wide selection of channels.

However, the real question is how much time or how many channels they watch. Just ask yourself if you are one of them.

Without further ado, let’s discuss 8 reasons why streaming is better than cable TV in 2022.

Reasons That Make You Switch From Cable TV To Streaming

The 5 reasons that will make your decision easy to switch from cable TV to streaming are listed below:

1. Affordability

Price sometime can prove to be a win win situation for products in high competition! Thereby price is the one reason people are switching from cable to streaming services. In the long run, no matter what cable plan you choose, you will end up paying more than you can afford. Most cable providers advertise affordable prices.

However, if you dig deeper, you will notice that the price is only for first-time customers that will increase after a year. Also, the hidden fees, equipment fees, and installation costs will drain all your money.

In contrast, streaming services all charge a flat fee, which may vary from one provider to another. Plus, there are no additional costs or hidden charges you have to bear.

2. Access To Unlimited International Content

As compared to cable TV, streaming services offer better quality content. In addition, you can watch movies and TV shows from around the world in different languages.

However, many streaming services are limited to certain regions due to licensing agreements. For example, Crave TV is a Canadian based streaming service which is not available outside Canada, but StreaMaestro can assist you in accessing it anywhere worldwide by using a high-quality VPN.

Therefore, we can conclude that streaming has a clear advantage over cable TV when it comes to global content.

3. Streaming On The Go

Cable TV is good because it offers a wide selection of channels. You can watch everything from sports and breaking news to sitcoms and movies. However, if you are away from your television, you will not be able to watch your favorite shows.

In contrast, streaming services are available on Android, iOS, and desktop computers. So whether you’re traveling on a train, watching a movie in a restaurant, or lying in bed, you can use the app to watch movies, documentaries, and television shows.

4. Ad-free Content

Are you also annoyed by advertisements? Especially during the climax of your favorite movie or show, this won’t be an issue with a streaming service.

It’s disturbing how often cable TV shows commercials every ten to fifteen minutes, which breaks the rhythm of storytelling. Also, on streaming services, you see ads occasionally, but you always have the option to skip them.

So have you decided to switch to streaming right away?

Well, wait for a bit until we reveal the final reason for the demise of cable TV.

5. No More Cable Mess

By cutting the cord, you eliminate the mess that comes with the cable TV. Also, unlike cable TV, you can access streaming services from anywhere wirelessly. Just connect any device to the internet, and that’s it; now, you can stream your favorite movies and shows on the go. On the other hand, cable TV requires equipment and wires, making it impractical for people who are always on the go.

6. Convenient & Reliable

What makes streaming convenient and reliable is non but its amazing feature that allows you watch your favorite shows with your friends. In addition to this you can even download your favorite shows anywhere at any time. Some streaming services are restricted yet you can unblock them at any time.

7. Access To Unlimited Content

Having streaming site on board can help you find the oldest movies in no time! From latest to the classic one you can find anything just typing in the search bar. This is not the case with your cable TV. The versatility in streaming is something that makes them impeccable option to get access to any thing.

8. Content Versatility

Streaming platforms have the right to share top-rated content on their platforms. Which means that now you don’t have to wait for the years to watch the movie that you once have dreamed for. From American movies to Spanish Series and Indian shows you can watch them anytime with a single touch. Thereby it is said that streaming has helped in growing cultural harmony among nations.

Summary

No doubt, cable TV still occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of middle-aged to senior citizens. However, the convenience that comes with streaming services is virtually incomparable. On the other hand, streaming services are affordable, have no commute issues, and the video quality is much better than cable.

So finally, the time has come to cut the cord and switch to streaming services. We are absolutely confident that you will not regret it, and if you do, you can always switch back to cable.