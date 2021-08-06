The Long-Awaited Lord Of The Rings TV Series Will Soon Be On Small Screens And Fans Are Ecstatic

“In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit.” Those 10 words were quite enough to set off an avalanche of J. R. R. Tolkien’s universe whose popularity is growing every year. And now, we will be able to enjoy this magnificent universe again.

When “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” first hit theaters, it was already known that Tolkien’s perfect world was timeless, and that regardless of age, it would always have its audience. After 5 books and 6 movies, the long-awaited series came next.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

Many fans have been eagerly awaiting the first shots of the series, which was announced in 2018, and now we have finally found out the release date. On the official twitter page “Lord Of The Rings Prince” it was officially announced that the series will start broadcasting on September 2, 2022.

As far as the location of the shooting is concerned, it goes to the same one that was used before. New Zealand remains Middle-earth. The country has long since become the main location for many series that describe life that was before, with lots of beautiful landscapes and greenery, so we are not even surprised that the series is filmed in this wonderful place.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie. #LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/7TuQh7gRPD — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 7, 2019

For some years now, there has been talk about the series “The Lord of the Rings”, and the story that it will be the most expensive story is also evidenced by the information that appeared in the world media. As it is stated, the first season of this realization will have an incredible budget of as much as 650 New Zealand dollars, or 465 million US dollars.

In November 2017, it was announced that Amazon Studios bought global rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” books. Then it was announced that this will be a story set in the Second Era, millennia before the events in the novel The Hobbit, more specifically between S.A. 1000 – 1600.

Also we will be able to see the rise and fall of people in Numenor, the founding of Mordor, Sauron’s rise and the Last Alliance of Elves and Humans. The war of the last alliance is something that brought up Sauron’s defeat, which we were able to see at the beginning of The Fellowship of the Ring.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Confirmed actors of Lord of the Rings TV series are some fresh faces and we believe that they will be great. Some of the actors are Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Emma Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and many others. We still don’t know who will play Gandalf, but Ian McKellen once said: “ Gandalf is more than 700 years odl, so it would be possible for me to play it again.”

Amazon has contracted to make a minimum of 5 seasons of this Lord of the Rings TV series, plus a potential spin-off series. Many fans are very excited for the series and can’t wait for September 2, 2022.