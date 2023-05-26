9 of the Best Easy Piano Songs for Beginners – 2023 Guide

If you’ve recently started playing piano, it can be frustrating if you’re not progressing as fast as you’d like. Still, don’t give up!

Part of what can help you stay motivated is learning easy piano songs for beginners. Review a few timeless favorites as well as recent hits for endless enjoyment at your keyboard.

How To Pick Easy Piano Songs for Beginners

Always make time to play songs you enjoy. As you do, focus on mastering three essential elements: rhythm, harmony, and melody.

Go to a site such as Musicnotes.com to find easy piano songs for beginners. There you can find classic compositions and modern popular music in easy arrangements.

The key is to have fun as you slowly add to your repertoire. Try to pick songs from different genres that let you learn new techniques. Before you know it, you’ll be able to entertain yourself and others with an evening’s worth of material.

Take a look at seven songs that are great for beginners, from classical to contemporary hits of yesterday and today.

1. Bach’s ‘Prelude in C Major’

You can’t get more classic than going back to the earliest days of keyboard music with this selection from Bach’s “The Well-Tempered Clavier.” You’ll display your culture and sophistication with this lovely favorite from the Baroque period.

This piece is ideal for beginners because it’s in the easy-to-learn key of C major. (That means all white keys except for a few parts of the music.)

The composition follows a consistent pattern you can pick up quickly. You won’t have to fret over hand or finger independence because the song repeats playing two notes in the left hand, then six in the right hand until the final three measures.

2. ‘Fur Elise’

Jump ahead in the classical period from Bach to Beethoven for another option from easy piano songs for beginners with “Fur Elise.” The most popular section of the piece allows you to play notes independently, making it a favorite among novices.

This one will be a little more of a challenge than Bach’s Prelude, as you’ll need to deal with tempo changes and a more complex section in the middle. However, you can find a beginner’s version that simplifies those parts. This piece allows you to practice pedaling and maneuvering more accidentals (sharp and flat notes).

3. ‘Moonlight Sonata’

Beethoven created some astoundingly complex works, but his Piano Sonata No. 14 (now known as the “Moonlight Sonata”) is a slow, romantic piece. This song provides another chance to learn how to add expressiveness with your pedal.

The original key is C-sharp minor, but you can find easier transcriptions a half-step up to D minor. You’ll get the chance here to practice playing more smooth arpeggios (notes of a chord sounded one at a time).

4. ‘Let It Be’

Bring things to the modern era with a little bit of Beatles. “Let It Be” is a great rock song with a steady beat that is one of the best easy piano songs for beginners.

You’ll learn the I-V-iv-IV chord progression that is standard in so many pop and rock favorites. If you’re a singer, you can practice learning to rhythmically ring out the chords in your right hand and the bass in your left to accompany yourself.

5. ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’

Take a little step back in popular music history from the Fab Four to the King of Rock and Roll by learning this soothing ballad.

This tune is another great sing-along song. You can also pluck out the simple melody in the right hand as your left hand plays the chords on a steady beat.

6. Theme From ‘Jurassic Park’

The main title theme from “Jurassic Park” is a fantastic theatrical piece that might surprise your audience when you play it. You can put a lot of feeling into the swelling melody.

Composer John Williams has created music for multiple cinematic classics that he collaborated on with Steven Spielberg. Once you conquer the “Jurassic Park” theme, consider getting the simplified version of his music to one of his other compositions, such as the themes for “Superman” or “Star Wars.” All have arrangements as easy piano songs for beginners.

7. ‘Someone Like You’

A more recent classic that will be instantly recognizable is Adele’s “Someone Like You.” This chart-topper was popular worldwide, and it has an easy enough melody to play if you don’t want to tackle trying to belt it out like Adele.

The structure is simple: four chords in the verse, three chords in the pre-chorus, and nearly identical chords to the verse in the chorus. This song will show how great the I-V-ii-IV progression can be with a simple melody. You might even learn how to write your own songs with the chord sequence.

8. ‘Hedwig’s Theme’

Everyone knows this theme from “Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone” so it’s a great piece to learn and play for friends & family. The magic, the mystery, and the adventure of the films are all wrapped up into this tune by John Williams.

Escape to Hogwarts when you play this song on piano and master its chord progression.

9. ‘Lean on Me’

This classic hit from Bill Withers is easily recognizable, fun to play at parties & gatherings, and can get a good sing-along going. It’s warm, and touching, and gets everyone to gather around the piano.

Also helps to play it when you hum the vocals while playing.

This song has a chord pattern that requires shifting but is easy to master. Starting with a C major, going to E, G, C and using the same chord going up and down the keys. This will help beginner students learn about shifting, as well as diatonic harmony.

Why You Should Learn Easy Piano Songs for Beginners

You started playing music to enjoy yourself. While practicing scales, arpeggios, and your fingering technique, remember to have fun and tinker around with your favorite easy piano songs for beginners.