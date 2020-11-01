5 Technologies That Make Healthcare Easier For Patients – 2020 Guide

Everyone wants to improve the quality of life which leads to new innovations in the field of medicine and healthcare technology. Medicals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare Societies with technology are allowing patients to spend less time in recovery and live a healthy life. We have the ability to analyze and share health information. But the use of Technology increases, which provides the capabilities and patient’s approach. Technology can also improve the quality of life for some patients saving their lives.

The adoption of technology also offers better patient care. The role of Technology in Healthcare is expanding exponentially by the advancement of technology. We live in a world where a physician can accurately diagnose a patient’s problem through telemedicine, even in rural areas. The best example of technology is the Internet. The Internet has become the primary source to search for medical issues, symptoms, and cure.

Social media also plays a role in establishing contact with patients, launching public awareness campaigns, and educating people about health care. Technology is providing better treatment and less suffering by providing new machines, medicines, and treatments. There is also a disadvantage of Technology in Healthcare. Sometimes technology also fails or does not work properly. The disadvantage of technology is the malfunctioning of equipment, power cut, or lack of attention to the technology’s details.

1. Healthcare chatbot

Healthcare staff and members should be aware of different technologies used for Healthcare like nanotechnology, machines, or chatbots. Consumers have started using chatbots on retail websites for health plans and further queries related to health issues. Therefore, hospitals and other Healthcare staff have to use this technology to help patients who need answers during an unusual situation.

Many chatbots have been created to help patients. These chatbots use artificial intelligence technology to be more intelligent and respond quickly to the patient’s queries. Chatbots also learn and analyze the patients talking with and become better equipped to provide people with the information they need more efficiently; this is done with the help of the programming team.

2. Embedded UIs for medical devices

An Embedded system is part of a more extensive operating system designed to perform one or two specific tasks. Embedded systems are used for data storage in the Healthcare field. Medical equipment like pump portable, monitor, or robotic surgery system can be used for better treatment by UI development tool, which is proven to be a solution for medical UIs.

Storyboard connects UI Designer and Developers in a productive and parallel workflow. UIs also help in quicken the design and validation of high-performance, reliable user interfaces. UIs for medical devices are beneficial and can be used by a Crank Software. This software helps in importing directly from Photoshop with layers, order, and names. It is used in animating objects easily, add behavior to graphics quickly without writing code, or deliver 3D graphics.

Reliability and intuitiveness are critical, but storyboard helps in designing and validation. Storyboard separates the developer and designer environment for ease of adoption, enabling the parallel workflow. Parallel work environments, designers, and engineers help in work simultaneously on the same code base. This work helps save money by reducing the software footprint, memory, and power without hampering performance.

3. Advanced hospital rooms

Increasing technology in the field of Medical and Healthcare has made advanced hospital rooms. Nowadays, hospitals are constructed, keeping in mind all the technological facilities as well as patients. Even the furniture and fixtures are made technology attached. The rooms are constructed with different features like automatic sliding doors, sleek Windows, solid surfaces to minimize touchpoints to Limit Falls, and automatic up-down Birds.

Rooms include an automatic air conditioner that maintains its temperature according to the atmosphere. Different Technological types of equipment are also fixed in the rooms for patients. A Touchless operation like automatic closing of doors, faucets, and sinks will avoid bacteria and germs. Technology will educate patients on their health condition and provide tips for self-care. Hospitals are constructed only after being approved by both technology and space design standpoints.

4. Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is one of the ways that have the potential to redesign Healthcare completely. In terms of technology, artificial intelligence has minimized the works of staff. A patient record contains lots of information about their symptoms, diseases, treatment, and information about those involved in a patient’s care. AI helps to mine the information and make it readily accessible. AI algorithms help design treatment plans or create drugs way faster than any other technology in the field of Healthcare. Supercomputers are used to investigate small molecules and their therapies.

The technology helped redesign the treatment of Ebola virus by the virtual search for safe and existing medicines. Artificial intelligence has been created for breast cancer analysis and diabetes. Artificial intelligence is used to advanced Healthcare by designing new drugs and new ways. AI-sourced app for diabetes patients is invented, which shows diabetic gains, personalized insights, and medications. This app provides guidance and daily diabetes management decisions for diabetic patients.

5. Telemedicine or telehealth

Telemedicine or telehealth is becoming more popular and widespread due to its features. Telemedicine is one of the ways which has helped in advancing Healthcare based on telecommunications Technologies.

Telemedicine is beneficial for rural areas where hospitals or health care services are far, and they can’t reach immediately, so they can use this technology to meet Virtually with a doctor. And the cost will also be little, which they can bear. Telehealth helps in saving money by connecting Virtually with the doctor. Another example of telehealth service is that patients in an ICU having telehealth services were discharged 20% faster, and they had a 26% lower mortality rate than traditional ICUs.