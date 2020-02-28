Taylor Swift Is Unrecognizable in Her New Music Video!

The 30-year-old star, Taylor Swift, took a step further in her new music video for her song “The Man” and this time she is A Man.
Pop-star released her latest single “The Man” from her album “Lover” last August, and we waited for a half of a year for the music video.
Fantastic outfit and incredible makeup made Taylor completely unrecognizable, and her fans totally fascinated.
She is excited for her fans to see her new music video, in which she had put a lot of her time and worked hard.
The 30-year-old star posted, earlier, some behind the scenes photos from the video shoot. “Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT,” she captured her Instagram post.
Just sitting here pondering how happy I am that The Man music video is OUT. I want to say thank you to so many people- Gotta thank @therock for voicing The Man and for being so supportive of my music for years (and now my directorial debut!)- it’s so cool to have you be a part of this!! Thank you @jaydenbartels and @dominic_toliver for your amazing and hilarious reactions- and @loren your eye roll really was aStOnIsHiNg 🥰😘💗 My dad making his acting debut as ‘unimpressed umpire’ is a memory I’ll always cherish. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for helping me become the man I always knew I could be 😂
Taylor Swift looks like a real alpha male that can be boss to anyone, as she sings, “If I was a man, I’d be the man.”
The male character Taylor played was voiced by famous Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He congratulated Taylor in his newly posted tweet.
Congrats my friend! 👏🏾🙌🏾
My pleasure to voice THE MAN.
What a transformation and more importantly, great message about women’s equality and the importance of straight up being kind and good to people.
Next we sing our duet. You bring the guitar, I’ll bring the tequila
🎸🥃🎶 https://t.co/UIZWwkz0NW
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 27, 2020