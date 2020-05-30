Taylor Swift Criticized Trump in Her Most-Liked Tweet Ever

ELLE – 05/30/2020: Taylor Swift decided to make her opinion on Donald Trump and his tweets public on Friday afternoon. The famous singer decided to criticize the President for his stance on shooting and looting in Minneapolis. In no time, Swift had her most-liked tweet ever, as more than two million people liked it since it was posted yesterday.



In her Twitter rant, Trouble singer wrote: “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”

Twitter, who has a lot of trouble with Trump’s tweets in recent times, released an official statement regarding his tweet that Swift commented:” This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Taylor Swift wasn’t always politically active, but during the last year, she got involved. Shake it off singer first posted on Instagram, asking her followers from Tennessee to vote for Democrat Phil Bredesen over his opponent, Republican Marsha Blackburn, in the U.S. Senate election.

After this, she spoke publicly about Donald Trump during her interview with the Guardian. Talking about democracy and Trump, Swift said: “We’re a democracy—at least, we’re supposed to be—where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that he [Trump] thinks this is an autocracy.”

Source: elle.com