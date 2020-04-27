Tara Reid Net Worth 2020

Tara Reid, 44, is a famous American actress best known for her roles in “American Pie” movies. She has had most success towards the end of the 1990s and during the 2000s.

Reid has gained global attention following her roles in “American Pie” from 1999, and “American Pie 2” from 2001. Since then, she has appeared in numerous movies, most recently in “Ouija House” from 2018.

Biography and Personal Life

Tara Donna Reid was born on November 8, 1975, in Wyckoff, New Jersey, United States of America. Her parents are Donna Reid and Thomas Reid, and both worked as teachers. Tara has three siblings, Colleen, Tom, and Patrick.

In 2000, Reid dated Carson Daly. They got engaged that year but broke it off in 2001. She then got engaged one more time, to Michael Axtmann, in 2010. However, that engagement was also fruitless since they broke up the same year.

Her other love interests include businessman Michael Lillelund, financier Zachary Kehayov, and musician Erez Eisen.

Career

Tara Reid knew what she wanted to do from an early age. She began acting at the tender age of six when she appeared as a regular character on the popular show “Child’s Play.” Following this initial success, she appeared in a few commercials. Most notably, she did work for McDonald’s, Jell-O, Crayola, and Milton Bradley. During her teenage years, Tara also had a role on “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

Her move to bigger Hollywood projects was bound to happen at some point. It finally did in 1998 when she had a big role int he all-time classic movie “The Big Lebowski.” Roles in “Cruel Intentions” and “Urban Legend” soon followed. However, her biggest role to this day is that of Vicky in “American Pie” movies. She played Vicky three times, in “American Pie” and “American Pie 2” from 1999 and 2001 respectively, and in “American Pie Reunion” from 2012. She became globally famous thanks to this role.

Following this amazing success, Tara Reid appeared in the hit sitcom “Scrubs” and in the movie “My Boss’s Daughter,” in which she starred alongside Ashton Kutcher. In 2005, a role in “Alone in the Dark” came her way, while in 2007 she appeared in “If I Had Known I Was a Genius.”

In 2011, Tara starred in “The Fields” and then in the hit TV movie “Sharknado” from 2013. Then, she appeared in all five sequels to this movie, from 2014 to 2018. Her other more recent work includes “Due Justice” and “Bus Party To Hell” from 2017, and “Ouija House” from 2018.

Except acting, she posed naked for “Playboy” and appeared in the “Wow Oh Wow” music video by Jedward. Reid is also an investor and owns shares in restaurants. She is the co-owner of a clothing line by the name of “Mantra”.

Net Worth and Earnings

As of April 2020, the estimated net worth of actress Tara Reid is more than $5 million. Most of her earnings came from her successful acting career in Hollywood. The rest came from her modeling gigs, music videos, and investments. Although she is yet to appear in something as big as “American Pie,” she is still active in the entertainment industry so her net worth is sure to increase in the coming years.