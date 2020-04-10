Tara Reid Looks Better Following a Major Weight Loss

Hollywood actress Tara Reid, 44, has had much on her plate for the past few years with all the rumors regarding her skinny figure. People were calling her anorexic because of how much weight she had lost, and she no longer looked like the beauty she once was.

Controversial photos of her appearing online caused the fans and media to speculate, but it seems that she is getting back on track with her weight and looks.

She recently went out in New York City to have dinner and showed everyone that she gained a few pounds. Finally, she is once again close to the stunner everyone remembers from years back.

Read Also: These Four Hollywood Stars are So Skinny Nobody Recognizes Them

When she quickly lost so much weight, many were wondering if she had some health issues, but now all is well once again. We can all forget about that because Reid the fans know and love is finally back, and she looks great!