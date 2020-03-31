Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Made a Music Video in Quarantine

by Tracy Finke
Three beautiful daughters of famous Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone decided to pass their time in self-isolation by being creative. The oldest daughter Sophia Stallone shared on her Instagram profile a “music video” that she made with her sisters – Sistine and Scarlet.

Image source: Instagram

“Tip to pass the time during quarantine: make a serious music video w sisters. Enjoy”, the 23-year-old Sophia captioned the video. The girls decided to make a video for Melanie Martinez’s 2015 hit “Play Date”.

Image source: Instagram

Their video has more than 80.000 views, and Sophia’s followers were delighted with their creativity. The first to praise was their uncle, Frank Stallone, who wrote: “Go girls. Great”.

Image source: Instagram

There were also some career suggestions. “Y’all should start a girl group for fun”, one of the comments read. “That’s soooo adorable”, one social media user wrote, and another added: “Sly raised three great and close to each other girls. His heart must be bursting with pride”.

Sylvester Stallone has been married to Jennifer Flavin since 1997, and they have three daughters Sophia, 23, Sistine, 21, and Scarlett, 17. It can be said that they inherited their beauty from their mother. The girls chose to follow in their dad’s footsteps and become actresses, and they also have chosen to become models.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Valentine’s Day to all my wonderful girls!

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

Tracy Finke

