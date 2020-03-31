Celebrities

Tobey Maguire Enjoys a Walk With His 17 Years Younger Girlfriend

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Actor Tobey Maguire and his girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman went out for lunch in Los Angeles. The couple was spotted in a good mood, laughing and holding hands.

Image source: profimedia.com

The 44-year-old “Spiderman” star and his 27-year-old girlfriend strolled through the city in casual outfits accompanied by bodyguards, and judging by the photos, they had a good time. Two years ago, the actor had a first date with this beautiful girl, around which he’d been hanging around for a while.

Image source: profimedia.com

Maguire and Dieteman were on a family vacation late last year with his children Ruby (13) and Otis (10), who the actor got from his marriage to Jennifer Meyer.

Image source: usmagazine.com

Tobey and Jennifer got married in 2007 and divorced in 2016. The actor is otherwise Leonardo DiCaprio’s great friend and has not appeared in any films since 2017. He has worked in production and has worked on several films that are about to see the light of day, including a new Netflix film and a movie directed by Damien Chazelle, in which Emma Stone and Brad Pitt will star.

Image source: mercurynews.com

Read Also: Leonardo DiCaprio and His 22-Year-Old Girlfriend: Is Love Blind?

Who Is Zendaya? GQ’s Woman of the Year Is Only...

Stan Lee Net Worth 2019 – The Comic Book Genius

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
26 ⁄ 13 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy