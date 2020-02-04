Milla Jovovich Gives Birth to Daughter Number 3!

Hollywood actress Milla Jovovich, 44, has given birth to her third child, and third daughter. Before the delivery, she posted the following message on her Instagram page:

“Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at anytime now!! It’s funny because I thought having our 3rd would be a piece of cake, but I’m actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone!!”

Following the successful delivery, she added this heartwarming caption under the picture of her newborn:

“Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday, which makes this “old news” but anyway, yesterday 02/02/2020 at 8:56am Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot.

Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong.

Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!!”

The proud mom is obviously thrilled and is enjoying her life to the fullest. The famous actress is married to director Paul Anderson, 54, and they already have two girls together. The star of “The Fifth Element”, “Underworld”, and “Resident Evil” had a miscarriage two years ago, so the news of a safe delivery for her and the baby are amazing.