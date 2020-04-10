Steven Seagal Turns 67 but He Is Still a Controversial Figure

Actor Steven Seagal, who is celebrating his 67th birthday, became famous in the 80s as an action hero in “Above the Law,” “Hard to Kill,” and “Out for Justice”, which have been box office hits around the world.

In addition to acting and demonstrating martial arts in blockbusters, Seagal also is a producer.

Steven Seagal is an accomplished guitarist, who released two albums and radio music for several of his films. The actor boasts that he has as many as three citizenships, American, Serbian and Russian, and is also known as a big advocate for Vladimir Putin’s policies.

A spokesman for the Russian president revealed that Steven had persistently demanded that he be granted citizenship. He has visited Russia several times, pointing out that Putin is one of the world’s greatest living leaders, calling him his brother. He was granted citizenship in 2016, but it seems that he love between him and the Russian president hasn’t sparked yet.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s a huge fan, but he’s definitely seen some of his movies”, Putin’s spokesman said on one occasion about the relationship between the actor and Russian leader.

Seagal also visited Serbia several times, and in 2016 he received the citizenship of that country. They also invited him to teach aikido to a Serbian special forces unit.

In addition to being known for his love of nature, he has devoted several films to the fight for the environment and is a major advocate of animal rights. In 2003, the actor wrote an open letter to the Thai authorities asking them to come up with a law that would prevent the torture of baby elephants. In 1999, he received the PETA Award for Best Animal Rights Organization.

But his film success and activism fell into the shadow of allegations of se*ual abuse. In the early ’90s, actresses Raenne Malone, Nicole Selinger, Christine Keeve and Jenny McCarthy accused him of abuse during his late-night auditions. Seagal managed to settle with them and paid about $ 50,000 each for silence.

But that was not the end of the allegations. Several more actresses appeared again in the 2000s, and everything became current again several years ago. Specifically, women were encouraged by the #metoo movement, which revealed the horrible truth about producer Harvey Weinstein, who abused more than 100 women.

Among the colleagues who accused Steven, the most famous was Portia de Rossi, who became famous in the show “Ally McBeal”. She said Seagal told her at the audition that it was important to check if there was chemistry between them and unbuttoned the slit on his pants.

Otherwise, the actor has seven children from four marriages. His first wife was Japanese Miyako Fujitani, the daughter of his aikido instructor. He got a son Kentaro and a daughter Ayako with her. After 13 years of marriage, Seagal decided to leave Japan and go to America, where he began an affair with model Kelly LeBrock.

His wife decided to divorce him. He then married colleague Adrienne La Russa in 1984, but the marriage was annulled because he was still legally married to Fujitani.

Three years later, he married LeBrock, with whom he got two daughters and a son. They divorced because of irreconcilable differences. The actor has been married to a professional dancer, Mongolian Erdenetuya Batsukh, since 2009, and they have a son, Kunzang.

In addition to biological children, Steven is the guardian of Yabshi Pan Rinzinwangmo, the daughter of the 10th Panchen Lama of Tibet. When she was studying in America, he took care of her.

It is also interesting is how Seagal lied about its origins, claiming he had Italian, Russian and Japanese roots, but actually has Jewish and Irish blood. But that’s not the only lie he’s boasting about. He also claimed that he had been fighting Yakuza, a member of the Japanese criminal organization, and had helped train CIA agents.

The actor also said he spoke Japanese, Russian and Italian, but there was no evidence that he spoke any other language than English. Most interesting is that he proclaims himself to be a s** symbol and hates giving interviews to women.