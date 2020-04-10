Man Attacked by a Black Swan While Swimming

Although swans are considered some of the most beautiful and magnificent birds, as well as gentle and nice, they can be quite territorial and mean when threatened or approached. Not many people know this, one of which was this unlucky swimmer.

A swimmer who went to a nearby lake to have some fun went outside the allowed swimming area and approached a pair of black swans.

The bigger of the two started approaching the man slowly, and then started following him. The poor man immediately retreated back but it was too late at that point.

Once he fully approached the man, the swan started attacking him with his beak, pecking him on the head and back! The surrounding swimmers looked in disbelief and laughed at their friend’s misery.

The video became viral and there are multiple floating around the web. People tend to underestimate these birds and learn the hard way not to mess with them!