Star Wars Actor Alan Harris Dies at 82

Famous British actor Alan Harris has passed away at the age of 82, following a battle with lung cancer. He portrayed many roles in the Original Trilogy movies, as well as the firs prequel “The Phantom Menace”.

He was the man behind the iconic look of the lizard-like bounty hunter Bossk, as well as Bislav Merill, two Rebel Alliance soldiers, a mechanic, and numerous Stormtroopers.

Although not as significant as some other characters, Star Wars is a series of films where there are huge number of stories surrounding the main movies, and many characters have more important character arcs and development away from the main timeline. This is the case with his famous character of Bossk.