Rachel and Monica Officially Confirm: “Friends” Reunion Is Real!

Jennifer Aniston and her “Friends” co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow shared the same post on Instagram, making their fans go insane. The actors posted a picture of the Friends cast along with the caption: “It’s happening,” officially confirming that the world-famous franchise is back.

The “Friends” cast will reunite for an exclusive untitled unscripted special on HBO Max. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will once again share the stage, to the delight of their fans.

According to sources, the stars will receive at least $ 2.5 million apiece for this project, Variety reports. The show will air at HBO Max, which launches in May. All ten seasons of the comedy will be available for stream at this platform.

“Ben Winston will direct the special and executive produce alongside “Friends” executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions are behind the program”, Variety writes. The “Friends” stars will also be executive producers of this new show.

This reunion was anticipated since the last episode of the comedy was aired. Now, the fans are more than happy with the news of their favorite TV characters gathering for new episodes of the most beloved series in the world.

The actors’ Instagram posts have millions of likes and thousands of comments in which their followers were left in great disbelief and immense happiness.