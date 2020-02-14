Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting Their First Baby

Famous actress Sophie Turner, 23, and singer Joe Jonas, 30, are expecting their first child together. Multiple reports confirmed the happy news.

The beautiful young pair last appeared together at the Grammies this year, where Sophie cheered on as Joe performed with his brothers on stage.

Their last surprise for the media and fans was their 2019 wedding in Las Vegas, just after the Billboard Music Awards. A month later, they hosted a separate ceremony in France.

Ever since, their joint life together is closely and frequently documented on their social media platforms where they can be seen traveling the world, attending red carpets, and enjoying each other’s company.

View this post on Instagram 🇫🇷 me 😏 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jun 22, 2019 at 11:46am PDT

They are one of the most beloved celebrity couples in the world, and fans are obsessed with them. The news that their first child is on the way will only make them happier for the lovely pair.

View this post on Instagram Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹 A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Feb 4, 2020 at 10:43am PST



We join in with the massive amounts of congratulations they have already received, and wish them luck in their respective careers and the new family!