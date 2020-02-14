Celebrities

Photo of Enrique Iglesias’s Baby Gets 885,000 Likes in 1 Hour

by Elsa Stringer
The famous pop singer Enrique Iglesias, 44, has become a father for the third time. His partner and former tennis player Anna Kournikova. Gave birth to another child, but the gender is not yet known.

Enrique’s brother Julio revealed the happy news in a radio talk show. “I already became an uncle,” he said.

source:instagram.com

On February 13, Enrique himself confirmed this and shared the info with the world. He published a photo to his Instagram page where he is holding his new baby, moments after its birth.

source:instagram.com

His 14.8 million followers were so happy that he had more than 885,000 likes in less than 60 minutes. Right now, it stands at more than 1.2 million. ”My Sunshine 01.30.2020,” reads the adorable caption.

 

My Sunshine 01.30.2020

In addition to the likes, the baby and its father received congratulatory messages and best wishes with nearly 29,000 comments.

