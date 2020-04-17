Sommer Ray Highlights Booty In a White Bikini and a See-thru Cover-up!

Being in self-isolation doesn’t mean you can’t work on yourself or for yourself. Instagram sensation Sommer Ray is doing precisely this. The curvy lady shared a set of photos promoting her line of equipment for bikinis.



The Denver native posed in a white bikini showing her perfect body and in the process advertising her new line of bikini coverups. The lower part of her body was covered up, but it showed more than enough.

Sommer Ray gained recognition as one of the women with the most beautiful booty in the world. Because of this, we are grateful that her coverups aren’t covering anything substantial.

Despite respecting social-distancing and stay at home orders, Sommer didn’t become lazy. She’s updating her Instagram page daily with sensual photos and workout videos. Same as all of us, the social networks influencer knows that coronavirus won’t be forever, so she is looking to remain in shape.

Her products are selling well, and Sommer is making good money from them, but some still doubt their quality. Instagram user @marijuanamollee asked: “Are they comfy, though? I love your stuff, but those just don’t look comfy, haha.”

The question was obviously a joke, and Sommer responded kindly: “hahah, they actually are! super stretchy.” Her attitude is the right one as she got a response from @marijuanamollee, who wrote: “@sommerray placing another order. When quarantine is over, everyone’s gonna be wearing @sommerray gear.”

So, if you are interested in what Sommer Ray has to offer, go visit her Instagram page. You won’t feel sorry!