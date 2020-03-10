Celebrities

Bombshell Laura Amy Poses in a Revealing Snakeskin Combination

by Elsa Stringer
Australian Instagram and fitness model Laura Amy, 27, is famous on social media for her incredible photos, in which she displays her unreal curves that are a result of a strict diet and workout regime.

Over the weekend, she treated her fans to another breathtaking slide show of provocative pics. She showed off her sculpted fit figure and curves in a two-piece neon yellow snakeskin outfit, which showed more than it covered.

It is a piece by Sasha Label, and the top is a “Siren” model while the mini skirt is called “Reptilla”. She completed the stunning look with a pair of high platform black boots and black sunglasses.

The Aussie bombshell has over 800,000 followers on Instagram, a number that is constantly and rapidly growing because the kind of content she posts. Most of her pictures include barely-there outfits, accentuating her dreamy body.

