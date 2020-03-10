Bombshell Laura Amy Poses in a Revealing Snakeskin Combination

Australian Instagram and fitness model Laura Amy, 27, is famous on social media for her incredible photos, in which she displays her unreal curves that are a result of a strict diet and workout regime.

Over the weekend, she treated her fans to another breathtaking slide show of provocative pics. She showed off her sculpted fit figure and curves in a two-piece neon yellow snakeskin outfit, which showed more than it covered.

It is a piece by Sasha Label, and the top is a “Siren” model while the mini skirt is called “Reptilla”. She completed the stunning look with a pair of high platform black boots and black sunglasses.

The Aussie bombshell has over 800,000 followers on Instagram, a number that is constantly and rapidly growing because the kind of content she posts. Most of her pictures include barely-there outfits, accentuating her dreamy body.