Shia LaBeouf Kisses Mia Goth Nearly 2 Years After Their Divorce!

The famous actor Shia LaBeouf, 33, and his ex-wife, 26-year-old actress Mia Goth, have been seen exchanging kisses at one of the parks in Pasadena while wearing their wedding rings again.

The couple sat on the bench, kissing and touching each other gently, and Shia also showed off his bare, tattooed torso. They went for a run and a bike ride. It was their first appearance in public after Shia confused everyone by appearing at this year’s Academy Awards with a wedding ring on his hand as everyone was convinced the man was divorced and the story between him and Mia was long over.

He and Mia met in 2012 on the set of the movie “Nymphomaniac,” where they fell in love and started a relationship. But the bloom was off the rose soon, and his problematic behavior was becoming more and more prominent, as was his addictions.

In June 2015, Entertainment Tonight released a video in which LaBeouf is telling that he would rather kill his girlfriend, Mia, to citizens of a German town he met on a walk after having a feud with Goth. In 2016, they got married in Las Vegas, which he confirmed in the Ellen DeGeneres show a few weeks later. Still, according to Nevada law, their marriage was reportedly not legally concluded.

In late 2018, Shia was shot in the company of British musician FKA Twigs after they starred in the movie “Honey Boy”, and according to People magazine, two days later, Shia and Mia filed for divorce.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” their spokesman said at the time.

But Shia and FKA adjourned in June 2019 due to allegedly too busy schedules. Afterward, he was seen in the company of an unknown brunette, and then briefly dated Rebecca Schwartz.

Shia LaBeouf recently purchased a Mediterranean-style villa in Pasadena, which, according to the LA Times, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an elevator. According to the latest photos, it looks like he won’t be living alone in the new home.