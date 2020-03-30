The Negative Effects of Poor Indoor Air Quality

Do you know how dangerous a deplorable air quality can be for your well-being and health? Either you haven’t given it a thought, or you’re totally unaware of the consequences.

Hidden Dangers of Poor Indoor Air

According to the estimates of 2017 research, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health:

Most people, including young children, the elderly, and young adults spend 90 percent are more likely to get affected by poor indoor air quality than outdoor pollution.

These people spend 90 percent of their time in an indoor atmosphere, be it a vehicle, office, gym, school, home, or any covered structure.

A low-quality of indoor air consists of pollutants that worsen your heating and cooling systems. This, in turn, could impact your health.

Nevertheless, you can get a free piece of advice from Homeairadvisor to purify the indoor air for elevating your lifestyle.

Common pollutants present in the indoor air

Your interior has a combination of exterior pollutants, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, smoke, dust, soot, sulfur dioxide, hydrogen fluoride, garbage heaps, combustible materials, etc.

Where do these pollutants come from?

Pollution emitting sources include vehicles, industrial wastes, domestic wastes, combustible sources, electronic devices, and smoking.

So, what do you make of the above information? What impact does contaminated air have on our health? What’s the intensity level? Well, you might be having these questions in mind.

Read on…

Adverse Effects of Air Contamination on your Home and Wellbeing

Inhaling air profuse with pollutants may cause allergic reactions. Shortness of breath, runny eyes, runny nose, throat dryness, puffy sinuses, and cough are common symptoms.

Due to this, in an indoor environment, it is essential that you recognize the clues of deplorable quality of air.

● Aggravates Allergies and Asthma Indications

So, that’s why you keep falling ill and blame weather change. Weather changes do have an impact on health, but not that much if you spend a little while outside of your house. Indoor air’s the culprit here.

There are several common biological particulates or allergens such as dust, pollen, pet dander, bacteria, molds, viruses, smoke, volatile organic compounds (VOC) from detergents, air fresheners, glues, paints, varnishes, soft furnishings, carpets, etc. These factors can instantly provoke allergic reactions.

According to the statement of a recent (2018) study shows that declining lung capacity is more significant in women, especially those who clean either at work or home.

The majority of these particulates present in the air are powerful enough to exacerbate the windpipes, thereby causing asthma attacks.

● Worsen Your Health

As an adult, you have a strong immunity to fight against allergies and diseases. Even then, you fall ill. What about kids, toddlers, infants? Can they survive in such an atmosphere?

According to the analyses of the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, more than four million children die due to improper filtration of air indoors. Children are more vulnerable to pollutants in indoor air, and this slowly deteriorates their health.

Even though you are free from all the respiratory problems, breathing in pollutants will eventually cause several problems in your respiratory tract. It can stimulate fatigue, recurring headaches, congestion in the upper respiratory tract, and cough.

These are all the complications that can occur if your home’s interior has immense levels of volatile organic compounds. Besides, carbon monoxide is a hazardous gas having no taste or smell. This poisonous pollutant can suffocate you in less than an hour.

You can develop flu-like symptoms or headaches due to leakage of carbon monoxide. Make sure to take action immediately and turn off the gas equipment and appliances.

● Extensive Health Complications

Do you know the leading cause of asthma, high blood pressure, strokes, pneumonia, even lung cancer? Cockroaches! Yes, you heard it right.

According to the estimates of 2002 study mentioned in the Environmental Health Perspect reveals that 58 percent of the homes had cockroaches after collecting the data from seven USA urban cities.

Roaches debris like rotten shells and other parts of cockroaches’ bodies can exacerbate asthma attacks. Also, it can develop asthma among young children.

Moreover, in adults, the contamination of air significantly raises the risk of heart diseases like elevated blood pressure and atherosclerosis, pneumonia, lung cancer, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

● Sky-high Electricity Bills

Cooling and space heating framework swiftly get dusty and dirty due to the excessive floating of impurities in the air. Either you should do a monthly check or replace the filter to prevent the accumulation of dirt.

A dusty air purifier will restrain proper air-flow. It can also decrease the productivity of the working system to about five to fifteen percent.

● Heating, Ventilation, and Air-Conditioning Easily Erodes

Contamination in your air will eventually end up in your filter, thus causing the components to deteriorate and corrode.

Ending Note

Now, how would you fight these issues? These undeniable facts keep forcing you to make a well-informed decision and give your kids and family the protection they deserve.

Don’t just blame your surroundings, the weather, and pollution for allergies and diseases. Instead, take a step now. Go for air purifiers or humidifiers to provide clean and fresh air to your family.