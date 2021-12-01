Bradley Cooper Revealed He Was Held At Knifepoint While Picking Up His Daughter In NYC

Bradley Cooper revealed to Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” that he was held at knifepoint in the New York subway back in 2019. The shocking incident took place in broad daylight, while the actor was on his way to pick up his daughter from school.

The “Star is Born” actor said that he was listening to music on the subway when a young man approached him. Initially, Cooper thought that he wanted a photo with him when he saw a blade. “I remember seeing the person’s eyes and was taken by how young they were,” Cooper said. The star described the knife as being a common 2-3 inches blade with a wooden handle.

The unsuspecting star started running for his life, jumping over the turnstile, trying to get outside. “I just started booking, just started running,” he said. “I jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled entrance to the subway, and took my phone out. He jumped over, running away. I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up 7th Avenue”, Cooper revealed.

After snapping a few more photos of the suspect, Bradley Cooper called the police. After filing the report, the actor went on with his day picking up his daughter from school. The actor didn’t say whether or not the perpetrator was ever found. “My guard was down,” he added. “I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in this city.”

Bradley Cooper is co-parenting 4-year old daughter Lea with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. The former couple stays on friendly terms for the sake of their child. They were seen together just a few days ago and reportedly spent Thanksgiving together. Irina Shayk, 35, was spotted entering Bradley Cooper’s apartment building where he was spending the holiday with their daughter. However, the model didn’t spend the night at Cooper’s place.

The next day, the actor was seen picking up his ex and their daughter taking them to “The Nutcracker” ballet. The former couple met with Anne Hathaway, her husband Adam Shulman, and one of their sons. Earlier this month, the couple was seen walking hand in hand sparking the rumors about the reconciliation. Still, according to the inside sources of Daily Mail, the two are focused on their daughter while remaining friends. “They are a very close family. But they are not officially back together”, the source said.

In March, Irina Shayk talked about the parenting arrangements she has with her ex. “I never understood the term co-parenting”, she explained. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting”.

The couple split in June 2019. Since then, neither one was involved with anyone else. For a brief moment, the media tried to speculate that Irina is dating newly-separated Kanye West, but the sources close to the model claim differently. “She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him”.