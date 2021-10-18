Does A Keynote Speaker Speak First Or Last?

Keynote speakers are vital to the success of any event. In most cases, people attend the event with anticipation of what the keynote speaker will say. Since a lot is hanging in the balance, you need to get it right with the keynote speaker. To establish when he will speak, establish their role in the whole event. If the keynote speaker expounds on the theme, introducing it to the audience, they must speak first. In most cases, this is usually the case where keynote speakers are tasked with planting the seeds of the theme to the audience. They lay the foundation of what other speakers of the event will come to expound.

According to andrewmatthews.com If the keynote speaker adds weight to what is being said, they can speak last in the event. This way, the anticipation will be built, and when the keynote speaker takes to the stage, they will give a lot of call to action for the audience to take home.

How long does a keynote speaker speak?

When planning for any event, it can be pretty hard to manage time well. Allocating each and every speaker enough time is key to the success of the event. When planning the event, you must allocate enough time to every speaker or event of that particular day. If you are not sure about how much time each speaker will take, be sure to consult them.

In a nutshell, a keynote speaker is usually allocated between half-hour to one hour. If they must extend, then one and a half-hour should be enough. But this can generally change depending on variables like the keynote speaker, the topic at hand, and many other things.

For most event organizers, time can be quite challenging. Here are some tips to help better manage time in an event;

Set out the goals before the start of the event

Allocate each speaker enough time

Plan for the unexpected

Have a strict time policy

Keep distractions on the low

Plan for sporadic break intervals

Remember that concentration levels dwindle with time.

What does a keynote speaker talk about?

Usually, there is a lot of confusion between a guest and a keynote speaker. Since they address the same meeting, it can be quite challenging for some to tell them apart. But generally, a keynote speaker talks about the theme of the event and introduces it so that people will be interested. He is expected to bring a perspective change to the audience.

Help the people see things in a different light. The keynote will talk about everything the meeting is about and help start the wind of change in the attendees’ minds. Using their skills, they will integrate their personal experiences, professional expertise, and storytelling to shed light on the topic at hand. Usually, they get the opportunity to address the audience first which gives them the liberty and joy to introduce the topic or them on their terms.

On the other hand, a guest speaker will expound the theme from where the keynote speaker left it. They can be given a particular part of the theme. Interestingly, more than one guest speaker can be at an event, but it’s uncommon to have more than one guest speaker.

How do you introduce a keynote speaker?

So, how do you introduce the keynote speaker? Do you just give them a customary welcome, or do you excite the crowd up? Well, don’t make the mistake of assuming the keynote is a regular speaker. This is how you introduce a keynote speaker;

Get the name right

That’s right, make sure you pronounce the name right if an emcee introduces the keynote speaker or whoever will let them get all the names right. Ensure you know how to pronounce both names right otherwise;, it will be so embarrassing to get it wrong.

Excite the audience

If you are going to get the keynote speaker up on the stage, you better get it right. Start with getting the energy right; after all, people attended to hear what the keynote said. Be sure to do it delicately, as too much exciting can backfire on fire.

Talk of the accomplishments and accolades

When introducing a person in high authority like a business leader, you should mention their accomplishment. This will build the anticipation and credibility of the keynote speaker and help the audience get to know them a little better.

Personalize the introduction

Just how did you come to know about the speaker? What was your personal experience like? Incorporating this in the introduction will make it customized and help the audience better know the person.

Stick to the title given by the speaker

Most of them have a particular title to their topics. They use precise terms, and as you make the introduction, it’s only fair that you use the exact words. This way, you will be in sync with the speaker when they take the stage.

Let the intro be brief

Keep the introduction to the bare minimum. Give only the relevant info and let the keynote speaker take it from there. By giving too much information, you risk giving too much away, like stealing the thunder from the keynote speaker. Give a brief introduction so that the audience can get to know the speaker but leave out the relevant information to do the rest for themselves.

Parting shot

A keynote speaker can have a lot to talk about. But of importance is the introduction of the main theme of the event. Then, breaking it down to the level of each and every person understanding it and breaking barriers in the audience’s minds. Changing people’s perspectives is no easy task, but if the keynote speaker is up to the task, they can help the attendees know about the topic and the general direction that the meeting is going to take.