Shakira’s Son Photographs Her Without Makeup

Pop superstar Shakira’s son Sasha, 5, snapped a photo of his famous mom while she had no makeup on. She like it a lot and uploaded it onto social media.

Shakira, 43, is married to the FC Barcelona and Spain footballer Gerard Pique, 33, and they have one more son together, Milan, who is 7.

In the photo, Shakira is sitting next to a staircase wearing a blue tracksuit with white dots. She is smiling and looking directly at the camera, as both her natural beauty and youthfulness are clearly visible.

The caption says, “I think my son Sasha wants to be a photographer!”. The beautiful photo already has over 2 million likes and more than 14,000 comments. The young one truly does have a talent for photography!

Shakira is quite active on Instagram where over 66.5 million people follow her. She regularly uploads content from her exciting life.