Bruce Willis Shaves His Daughter’s Head in Quarantine

Desperate times call for desperate measures, especially now when the whole world is in quarantine following the coronavirus pandemic. No matter who you are, you will feel the consequences, even if you are the daughter of Hollywood legend Bruce Willis.

Actress and singer Rumer Willis, 31, is the daughter of acting legends Bruce Willis, 68, and his former wife Demi Moore, 57.

During quarantine, it is hard to keep your hairstyle intact since hairdressers and stylists do not work. Therefore, extreme actions have to be taken, so Rumer did take them and let her action movie hero father shave her head!

Her sister’s boyfriend uploaded the family video to his Instagram profile and it quickly went viral. Rumer is no stranger to bald and buzz cut hairstyles, as she has done it many times before.

The special thing about it is that her dad did it for her this time around. This is quality family time at its finest, and Bruce did a rather good job.