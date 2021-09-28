Sexiest Models Walking on Rihanna’s New Savage X Fenty Show

Singer Rihanna gathered big fashion names to present her new collection the Savage X Fenty Show, Vol. 3, and people were left speechless when they saw the new bodysuits from the collection.

Provocative, challenging, brave, without any hesitation, this show raised the fashion show to a higher level.

To make everything even more attractive and hot, the models wore very provocative pieces for the show, making jaws drop.

Few people remained indifferent when beautiful Irina appeared in a sexy snakeskin bodysuit with a large slit across the abdomen.

Irina wore a lot of gold and a scarf that wrapped around her like a real snake.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her slender body in a miniature purple two-piece.

“I’ve been a long time fan of the Queen Rih. I’ve enjoyed the shows in the past, so it’s really fun to be here. It’s so artfully done, everyone is being celebrated, that’s really special to see,” Emily said

On the other hand, Behati literally shone in a metallic bottom and a small sleeveless cloak that barely covered her breasts. She was a Victoria Secret’s Angel, so it’s not odd that she was looking hotter than ever.

In the end, everything was embellished by fashion legend Cindy Crawford, who appeared in a long satin green dress and showed how she dominates the scene at the age of 55.

A special moment was when Rihanna also appeared on the stage, in a fiery edition – in a red snakeskin corset and fishnet black stockings.

With this chapter, the singer ends the most successful year in her career. This year, she became a billionaire and found herself on the Forbes list, as the highest-paid singer in the world. In addition, her love life is also in focus. She is madly in love with A$AP Rocky, and it has been rumored for days that they are both ready for the next step in the relationship, so we will not be surprised if they go a step further and make their love official.

Rihanna has also announced new songs she is working on with her new boyfriend. That was good news for the fans, who could hardly wait for her new hits.