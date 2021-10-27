Scott Disick Has Some Harsh Words For Kourtney After The Engagement

Scott Disick is fuming about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement. Supposedly, the Talentless founder feels ambushed by the news and is currently beside himself about the upcoming nuptials.

The former couple broke up for good in 2015 after 10 years of on-and-off relationship. They share three children – 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign. Since their split, Scott has been dating much younger models and was even engaged to Amelia Hamlin. However, the fans always believed that the couple will reconcile sometime in the future. All hopes were crushed when Kourtney and Travis went public with their relationship in January of 2021.

Since then, the two have been inseparable. Travis also has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. So far, the blended family of seven seems to be doing great which is why Travis decided to pop the question to Kourtney with an oval $1 million ring. “Their relationship has gotten more serious over the past two months. They love each other very much and their chemistry is off the charts”, one inside source said to US Weekly. Supposedly, Kardashian is “really happy with Travis and she’s gotten a lot of approval on him as well. He gets her and they have fun”.

Nevertheless, Kourtney’s ex is not so thrilled. He considers the relationship to move very fast which can be harmful to the kids. On the other hand, Scott admits that he was holding out a bit of hope of getting back together with Kourtney, but the cheating scandals and substance abuse were definite deal-breakers.

Now, when faced with the fact that his ex is moving on, Scott, in despair, turned to one of Kourtney’s ex for support. Disick send the text messages to Younes Bendjima, which he used for his own personal vendetta against Scott, and published them all over the Internet.

Scott texted: “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy”. Younes replied: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro.” He also added of Scott, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Kourtney’s ex was also shocked to hear that her mom, Kris Jenner, and younger sister Khloe knew that Travis is going to propose. Even though Scott and Kourtney have had a non-existent relationship for years, they still managed to form a minimum of communication while co-parenting their three kids. Scott was also on good terms with his former mother-in-law and the whole Kardashian-Jenner family but now he feels betrayed. “Khloe and Kris [Jenner] knew that Travis was going to ask Kourtney to marry him and they could’ve prepared him for the news,” a source told Hollywood Life. “Instead. they pretended that they didn’t know anything and kept him in the dark”.

“Scott has been there for Khloe through all of her darkest times and he would always stick up for her whenever anyone came for her,” the source explained. “She always made him believe that she was his sister and that there was nothing she wouldn’t do for him”. However, Khloe is firstly Kourtney’s sister, and then Scott’s friend and her loyalty will always be with her family. Scott Disick has distanced himself from the Kardashians completely, expecting an apology that will probably never come.