Debra Messing Grills Kim Kardashian About Her SNL Gig

For the first time, Kim Kardashian was one of the emcees for Saturday Night Live’s 47th season. Even though some big names, like Rami Malek and Owen Wilson, are set to host the show this season, the reality star found herself in the spotlight once again.

When the producers announced the upcoming hosts, actress Debra Messing took it to Twitter to express her disbelief. “Why Kim Kardashian?” Messing asked in a Tweet. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something? https://t.co/WYrobkv8Fi — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 22, 2021

However, Messing might be wrong on this one. In the past, many people outside of the showbusiness hosted Saturday Night Live. Former president, Donald Trump hosted a show several times back in the 1990s. Michael Jordan was an emcee once, and most recently, Elon Musk had his night on the show.

Kim Kardashian didn’t comment on the actress trolling her. Instead, she went on to host her very first SNL on October 9, and nailed it!

The SKIMS founder opened up the show with the joke about plastic surgeries: “I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt”. Kim continued: “But the one thing I’m really proud of is that no one can ever call me a gold digger. Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend Corey”.

Beaming in a head-to-toe bright pink ensemble, the reality star also talked about her recent divorce from Kanye West. “I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids.” She continued, “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Kim’s fantastic debut in the iconic show made Debra Messing eat her words. And she did, on October 20th on “Tamron Hall Show”. The 53-year old actress said that she didn’t mean to disrespect the reality star and that social media blow everything out of proportion. “I was not intending to troll her,” she said. “And you know, if anybody took it that way, I apologize. That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon.”

Messing continued to explain that she meant no harm but that she was only confused as to what exactly Kim Kardashian is involved in besides the reality shows. She admitted that she doesn’t keep tabs on the pop scene since she is invested in charity work and activism.

When asked if she watched the show, Debra Messing replied: “I watched her, and I thought she was amazing. And I was rooting for her. If you know me and you follow me, then you know that I consistently lift up women. I support women. So, you know, I hope that people understand that that was never my intention.”

Kim Kardashian stayed silent on Debra Messing’s comments and the apology.