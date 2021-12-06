Major Shipping Companies Won’t Ship Vape Products In The Southwest – Here Is An Alternative

What does the ban on shipping vape products mean?

The major carriers (FedEx, UPS, DHL) have recently banned shipments in vape products. While not all shipping companies are in agreement with this ban, it has become increasingly difficult to find a company that will ship vaping supplies over-seas or domestically through the standard shipping system. This article will provide some information on who does and doesn’t allow vaping supplies to be shipped by them.

When did the shipping ban happen?

Recently, two of the major carriers have decided not to ship vaping products, and an overwhelming majority of other carriers have agreed to adhere to this ban. The biggest news is that UPS has instituted a ban on shipping vaping products domestically and internationally through their standard shipping system. This happened in September, and applies to all vaping products. The next big announcement was made by FedEx because UPS’s announcement inspired this carrier to follow suit.

Why did the S happen?

There are three reasons why the companies decided to add such a huge list of products (including vape pens, e-liquid, etc.) into the banned items: safety concerns for employees, potential harm from lithium batteries in improperly functioning devices and an increase in consumer complaints related to vaporizers not working correctly.

None of these explanations make sense because it doesn’t actually help improve safety or reduce complaints if they don’t let consumers get their product shipped! The plausibility argument here is that they are trying to stop underage usage with this ban, but if there is an increase in consumer complaints it means that the companies are not doing their job properly.

Another thing to note is that vaping products have not had any issues shipping with other carriers besides Fedex and UPS, who won’t ship vape products. This has led some to believe that these two carriers just want more business for themselves, making it difficult for retailers with warehouses on the West Coast (for example) to get their products to coasts with consumers. Another huge factor is that they will be losing out on a lot of revenue since most vape pens use rechargeable batteries! Bad move especially considering what they make here…

What does this mean?

Well, now that the shipping ban is in place it means that retailers will be forced to use a courier or even go into a retailer physically if they want to ship their vaping supplies. The cost of doing this is much higher than the traditional shipping methods, so it will likely increase costs to their customers.

What is an Alternative in the Southwest?

Since most of the major shipping services refuse to ship vape products nationwide, there are a lot of choices for local carriers. The first step is to find a carrier that will allow vaping products and acceptable batteries. Of course, if you still want to take advantage of the shipping methods offered by the major carriers, there are several that will allow vaping products.

What do you need to know about the Largest Shipping Provider in the Southwest United States?

IntelliQuick Delivery has grown to become a leading independent delivery and courier service in the Southwest within only 15 years.

What services do they offer?

Long distance, Accurate Address Deliveries

Person to Person Deliveries

Temperature Controlled Delivery

Hot Shot services

International Shipping

How can you contact them?

The best way to contact them is to visit their website, where there is a phone number and an email you can use to get in touch with their customer support team.

What are their positives?

The biggest thing is that they actually still allow vaping supplies, which puts them head and shoulders above the other shipping carriers. In addition, they have a huge presence in the Southwest United States and offer some of the lowest prices available for shipping. They have a quality rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and great reviews across the board.

What are their policies?

They do not allow vaping supplies to ship with lithium batteries. They only accept rechargeable AA, AAA, C and D batteries that are not lithium ion.

Shippers must be 18 or older and all packages MUST have the signature of an adult. This is to ensure that vaporizers are not being used by underage consumers.

All packages must have the correct labeling, otherwise they will be sent back to the shipper.

They will not be responsible for lost packages. All lost packages must be reported to the shipper and a claim must be opened with the shipping company.

All packages have a $100 charge per package, no exceptions! Note that this does not include lithium batteries.

What are their main service areas?

Phoenix

Tucson

Las Vegas

Denver

Texas

Louisiana

Arkansas

Oklahoma

New Mexico

And the majority of the Southwest United States.

Can you ship to other countries?

They also have a great international shipping program that is very reasonably priced. You can ship internationally to Canada, Mexico, South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

How is the pricing?

They are actually one of the most affordable shipping carriers available. They have a very straightforward rate calculator that takes into account the weight, dimensions and delivery address. Naturally, they also offer free free quotes, all you have to do is enter in your address and the weight of the package. Once you do this, you will be presented with the available shipping options and prices. They offer air and ground services, so it’s up to you whether you want to spend the extra money on them.

How long will the package take to arrive?

Based on what you are shipping, they will be able to tell you an estimate on how long it will take for your package to arrive. They also offer services to ensure delivery by a certain date, regardless of which ship method you choose. Of course, it is always recommended that you speak with customer support before you place an order just to double check on the services they offer and any details about what you are shipping.

Proving to be one of the best alternatives for those who want to ship to the Southwestern United States. They are still affordable, have same day delivery to many areas, and accept vaping supplies.