Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston Dated the Same Actor

An interesting conversation between the two Hollywood beauties Jennifer Aniston, 51, and Sandra Bullock, 55, shocked the fans and media. The two actresses are known for their often clumsy roles. They both look incredible even though they are in their fifties, and are among the most charismatic and funny people in Hollywood.

Of course, they are good friends off the screen, and in an interview for the famous magazine “Interview” where stars ask their colleagues about their lives, they talked about actor Tate Donovan whom they both dated.

“Yes, and we were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say ‘our’ because you and I both partook of this one human being. [He was a] very patient human being, given that he dated us both,” said Bullock, who dated him between 1990 and 1994.

“Yes, we did. That’s a beautiful way of saying it,” said Aniston who was romantically involved with him from 1995 to 1998. Donovan appeared in “Friends”, but only after he and Aniston had already broke up.

“He seems to have a type. Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous,” jokingly agreed the two ladies.

They also recalled how they were both offered a shot of Jack Daniels by him, and that they have never drunk it after their respective breakups!

I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since,” remembered Aniston, while Bullock added, “You and me both, sister.”