Milla Jovovich Fears for Her Newborn Daughter

Hollywood actress Milla Jojovich, 44, has recently given birth to a new child. This Monday however, she posted that her week old baby has a bad case of jaundice.

“I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out.

Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.”

The young one falls asleep o quickly while being breastfed, so she cannot take enough milk at oonce. Immediately after birth, problems arose. Little Osian Lark Elliot was pictured with her older sister together, and under the photo on her Instagram, the proud mom commented the following heartfelt caption:

“There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can’t get enough of “her sweet little baby” and feeds her whenever she can. I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.”

Jaundice in newborns is quite common, as the blood of the baby contains a lot of bilirubin, yellow pigment of red blood cells. It usually appears if the baby’s liver is not mature enough to free the body of the excess bilirubin.

Following the birth, she poste another set of adorable photos of all of her children right after birth, and captioned it with the following:

“From 2007 to 2020, it’s amazing to watch our little family grow. I’ve been looking through old pics of our two other births and thought it was interesting to see Paul and I then and now and also see our babies side by side on the day they were born. I learned a lot from my first delivery till now, mainly to touch up my make up right before hand so I look presentable for pictures!😂The first baby pic is Ever, then Dash and Osian is the last pic. They all look so much alike. Osian is definitely the most substantial with that round, full moon face!”