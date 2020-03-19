Celebrities

Russian Beauty Stuns With Naked Photo

by Elsa Stringer
Instagram personality Kinsey Wolansky, 23, became famous around the world when she crashed the UEFA Champions League Final last year between Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Russian bombshell ran across the field while wearing a skimpy black bodysuit. The video became viral and she is now a famous Instagram model with over 3.6 million followers. She also had to pay a 15,000 euros in fines and ended up in jail.

Powerful independent women with big hearts and big dreams ❤️ @demirose

In line with her current career, she posted a completely naked photo to the social media platform. The beauty can be seen sunbathing completely naked, lying on a patio bed with her back and booty fully visible.

She posed next to her friend and another famous Instagram beauty, Demi Rose, who struck the same pose.

 

How I look at snacks 😋🍫

Kinsey captioned the photo with, “Powerful independent women with big hearts and big dreams.” Her profile is filled with similarly provocative and skimpy daring photos for which she has become known for in recent years.

Elsa Stringer

