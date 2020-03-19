Russian Beauty Stuns With Naked Photo

Instagram personality Kinsey Wolansky, 23, became famous around the world when she crashed the UEFA Champions League Final last year between Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Russian bombshell ran across the field while wearing a skimpy black bodysuit. The video became viral and she is now a famous Instagram model with over 3.6 million followers. She also had to pay a 15,000 euros in fines and ended up in jail.

View this post on Instagram Powerful independent women with big hearts and big dreams ❤️ @demirose A post shared by Kinsey (@kinsey) on Mar 15, 2020 at 10:33am PDT

In line with her current career, she posted a completely naked photo to the social media platform. The beauty can be seen sunbathing completely naked, lying on a patio bed with her back and booty fully visible.

She posed next to her friend and another famous Instagram beauty, Demi Rose, who struck the same pose.

View this post on Instagram How I look at snacks 😋🍫 A post shared by Kinsey (@kinsey) on Jan 6, 2020 at 9:04am PST

Kinsey captioned the photo with, “Powerful independent women with big hearts and big dreams.” Her profile is filled with similarly provocative and skimpy daring photos for which she has become known for in recent years.