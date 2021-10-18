Trump’s Civil Lawsuits Pile Up, With Family Distress Also on The Way

Donald Trump is no longer the President of the United States of America, and now he’s facing a harsh reality. He received an order to answer questions under oath regarding multiple civil lawsuits. This has been brewing for a while, but now that Trump is out of office, it’s all coming back to haunt him.

As we said, there are multiple lawsuits just waiting in line, and Donald will have to answer them all. Some of those that stand out include the one from former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, from protestants who were attacked by Trump’s security in front of Trump Tower, and from his family member Mary Trump. The latter one we find to be the most interesting one.

All in all, there are over ten lawsuits in waiting. The ex-POTUS was able to postpone the hearings due to his influence as head of the state, but he no longer has that luxury. As the man in the Oval Office, he wasn’t due to answer any of these lawsuits, but now that time has come, as he’s no longer protected by his position. The worst part is that he’s not even safe from his family members.

The latest person to file a lawsuit against Donald Trump is his niece Mary Trump. This lawsuit is concerning a certain fraud, and more Trump family members are involved too. It would seem that Mary is feeling cheated out of millions of dollars once her grandfather’s estate was shared among other family members. Her lawsuit goes as following: “For Donald J. Trump, his sister Maryanne, and their late brother Robert, fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life.” A lawsuit containing these words already reached New York State Supreme Court.

In 2001 Mary and her brother Fred Trump III signed a settlement agreement that allowed them access to a certain amount of money which was their part of the estate according to an estimation that was presented to them. The issue is that they were allegedly presented with a valuation that was showing that the estate of their grandfather was worth way less than it was. While some time passed from these alleged events, the 2018 New York Times article about Trump’s family finances reopened old wounds. Mary’s allegations have been out in the public for a while, but there was no response from the main branch of the Trump family.

The attorneys Donald has in charge have already asked the judge to dismiss these claims, with their reasoning lies in the fact that her claim is overdue. The time for any legal action has long expired for Mary claims Trump’s attorney. They also stated that Mary had the chance to challenge the estate estimations back in the day as she had access to them. Their response goes as follows: “All of the information that plaintiff claims was unknown to her until 2018 and which forms the basis of her alleged fraud claims, was plainly made known to her and her lawyer twenty years ago.”

Trump isn’t sitting idle while everything is transpiring around him. Instead, he’s filling his lawsuits. The primary one is targeted at Mary for her breach of a nondisclosure agreement.