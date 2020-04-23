Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Have a New Family Member

Legendary Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, and his newest girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, have been spotted on the streets of LA during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pair took a break from self-isolation and walked their adorable new dog, a four-month-old husky. Both of them wore masks on their faces to protect themselves while outside.
Read Also:Leonardo DiCaprio’s 23-Years Younger Girlfriend Is Pregnant?
The actress and model let her long brown hair loose. She wore a casual outfit, as did Leo. They opted for sweatpants and hoodies during the relaxed walk. Leo completed the look with black and brown boots and a blue baseball cap, while his girlfriend chose white Chuck Taylors.
View this post on Instagram
This quarantine has taught me many things in a short time. I had forgotten the joy and love an animal can bring into your life. Rescuing (and adopting) this pup has filled my heart endlessly. If you have the time, finances, and capability of saving, or even temporarily housing an animal during this crazy time, I really recommend it. You won’t regret it. And always #adoptdontshop 🐶 @hollywood_huskies @wagsandwalks @thelabellefoundation @deityanimalrescue
She is 23 years younger than him, as DiCaprio famously only dates women half his age. So far, none of his girlfriends remained by his side after their 25th birthdays!