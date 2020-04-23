CelebritiesPets

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Have a New Family Member

by Elsa Stringer
Legendary Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, and his newest girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, have been spotted on the streets of LA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair took a break from self-isolation and walked their adorable new dog, a four-month-old husky. Both of them wore masks on their faces to protect themselves while outside.

The actress and model let her long brown hair loose. She wore a casual outfit, as did Leo. They opted for sweatpants and hoodies during the relaxed walk. Leo completed the look with black and brown boots and a blue baseball cap, while his girlfriend chose white Chuck Taylors.

She is 23 years younger than him, as DiCaprio famously only dates women half his age. So far, none of his girlfriends remained by his side after their 25th birthdays!

Elsa Stringer

