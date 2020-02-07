Rita Ora Wears a Torn See-Through Sweater in a Library

Famous pop star Rita Ora, 29, used a library as a background while posing for her latest photoshoot. In the photos, she is wearing a provocative torn, see-through red sweater.

Many fans and critics believe libraries and books do not pair well with such an outfit, but the beautiful singer does not seem to care.

She used the snaps to announce her South America tour. Her 16 million Instagram followers were welcomed the daring photos with open arms, and flocked to like and comment below. At the moment, the photos have more than 500,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

Her stomach and parts of her chest can clearly be seen through the sweater holes, while her naked-colored underwear is also somewhat visible. She completed the look with a pair of black leather boots.

Some of the comments included “The Queen in red,” “It is hot in here,” “Perfect styling,” and many more. The young music artist does not shy away from exposing herself, which certainly helps with her fame and career success.