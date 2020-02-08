Erykah Badu Is Selling a Rather Unusual Perfume

American singer Erykah Badu, 48, decided to sell a very interesting and unique product. She has started producing and offering a perfume with the scent of her va*ina.

“There is an urban legend that my [vagina] changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives,” she says about her product.

Famous Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, has already done something similar when she released a line of candles titled “This Smells Like My Vagina” that cost an unreal $75. She described the scent as fun, irresistible, sexy, and beautifully unexpected.

Now, Erykah has gone a step further and wants to sell this fascinating perfume. The way she made it work is also incredible. This is how the perfume is made:

“I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it.”

At the moment, she is getting ready to open her new web shop called “Badu World Market”, where she will sell her new perfume, among other products. It will have a $70 price tag and she expects a high demand from the get go. It opens on February 20.

In addition, the singer no longer wears underwear, which helped her decide to sell the perfume. “The people deserve it!” she adds about the upcoming fragrance.