Ridley Scott Goes All Out And Calls Donald Trump a Nutcase!

THE GUARDIAN – 03/27/2020: Ridley Scott is not satisfied with how Donald Trump and Boris Johnson lead their countries during coronavirus outbreak. The famous director decided to make his opinion public and to mock them publicly.



Blade Runner director spoke to Variety during one interview and concluded: “This orange-headed fellow that’s running us” is “a nutcase, isn’t he”? If anyone has half a brain, they wouldn’t want to go into politics anyway, right?”

Scott didn’t save his words while speaking about our President, Donald Trump. The Alien director stated that the UK should bring back rationing. He believes that people are buying too much food and that some of it never gets used, and they throw it away.

He also had a word or two about the UK Prime Minister: “Jesus, Boris, get out your thinking cap, cos what we’re now talking on is an iPhone: a perfect coupon distributor to limit what you can buy each time you go to the shops. And that way, you have order. You must have order and calm.”

Ridley Scott is one of those whose work was interrupted by coronavirus outbreak. At the moment, he is working on a movie called The Last Duel. This film is a medieval drama set in France. The lead roles are given to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Despite the shutdown, Scott hopes that the filming will continue before the year ends.

Scott is eighty-two-years old, and he knows his life could be jeopardized if he catches COVID-19, so he has a message for all his peers: “It’ll be an experience of mild to severe flu for most people and old geezers like me have gotta watch my back.”

Source: theguardian.com