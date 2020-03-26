Dana White Will Push Forward UFC 249 With Donald Trump’s Support!

EXPRESS – 03/26/2020: Dana White doesn’t want to stop working despite the coronavirus outbreak. He’s nervously looking to find venues for his upcoming fights. Now, it would seem that he has the support of Donald Trump to find a place and hold one of his biggest draws.



According to Dana, the UFC has the President’s blessing to go ahead with one of their upcoming events. The match in question is the most significant event on schedule a pay-per-view card. It would seem that White doesn’t want to be stopped by the coronavirus. Considering that all other sports events are being canceled all over the world, we don’t know how Dana plans to go with this.

The COVID-19 pandemic also shook the UFC. So far, three of their events have been postponed. The same goes for UFC 249, scheduled for April 18th at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The venue has been changed, as, in Brooklyn, the coronavirus is on the loose, but White wants to find another location.

The match that will draw the biggest crowd is Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. It’s no wonder that Dana White is desperate for a new location, as this is one of the biggest fights this year. The UFC wants to go ahead with this fight, while their critics claim that they are not talking coronavirus seriously enough.

White is aware that people don’t approve what’s he doing, but he claims that he has the support of Donald Trump and vice-president Mike Pence: “I talked to the President and the Vice President of the United States about this. They’re taking this very seriously. They’re saying, ‘Be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking.'”

Dana White believes that the UFC has enough resources to guarantee safety for all fighters and members of staff in a case the matches go as planned.

Source: express.co.uk